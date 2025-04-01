  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 200 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$3,286
10
ID: 28415
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se prostran i lijepo opremljen četvorosoban stan površine 200m², smješten na drugom spratu moderne zgrade sa liftom, na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Gorica C. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, cetiri spavace sobe, dva kupatila, ostava i terasa. Stan je idealan za porodice ili poslovne ljude koji traže udoban i reprezentativan prostor u mirnom i elitnom dijelu grada. U blizini se nalaze ambasade, škole, vrtići i brojni drugi sadržaji. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Residential quarter Stan 200 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,286
