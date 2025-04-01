  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijela
  4. Residential quarter Apartments of different structures in Bijela - new construction

Residential quarter Apartments of different structures in Bijela - new construction

Bijela, Montenegro
$104,217
ID: 28786
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Bijela

About the complex

In a new building in Bijela, in a very quiet location with all the necessary facilities in the immediate vicinity, several apartments of different structures are for sale. The offer includes one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments, the surface area from 37 to 107 m2. Completion of the works is planned for October this year. There is possibility of buying a parking place, as well as a garage parking place.

Bijela, Montenegro
