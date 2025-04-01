  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi

Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi

Bijela, Montenegro
from
$104,217
ID: 28787
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Bijela

About the complex

U novom objektu u Bijeloj, na izuzetno mirnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u neposrednoj blizini, na prodaju je više stanova različite strukture. U ponudi su jednosobni, dvosobni i trosobni stanovi, kvadrature od 37 do 107 m2. Planiran je završetak radova u oktobru ove godine. Mogućnost kupovine parking, kao i garažnog parking mjesta.

Location on the map

Bijela, Montenegro
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
