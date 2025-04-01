  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva

Petrovac, Montenegro
$170,174
ID: 28330
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Town
    Petrovac

About the complex

Prodaje se lijepo uređen jednosoban stan u modernom stambenom kompleksu sa bazenom, smješten u mirnom i ušuškanom dijelu Petrovca.Stan površine 54 m² nalazi se na prvom spratu i ima izuzetno funkcionalan raspored: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa izlaskom na terasu, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba i kupatilo.Stan je južno orijentisan, što mu omogućava obilje prirodne svjetlosti tokom cijelog dana.✅ Odlična prilika za investiciju – savršen za izdavanje tokom turističke sezone✅ Kompleks nudi mir i privatnost, uz zajednički bazen na raspolaganju stanarima✅ Lokacija je mirna, ali u neposrednoj blizini svih potrebnih sadržaja i plaže.

Location on the map

Petrovac, Montenegro
