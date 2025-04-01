Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
$258,194
10
ID: 28773
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Stan površine 86m2 na poslednjem, osmom spratu, u samom centru Podgorice u neposrednoj blizini Trga Nezavisnosti. Iz stana se pruža izuzetan pogled na trg, ulicu Slobode, kao i na most Milenijum i druge objekte u blizini. Stan se  prodaje u potpunosti namješten. Stan zauzima cijelu površinu sprata, a uknjižen je na 50m2.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
