  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 28279
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godinuObjekat II je osmišljen da zadovolji potrebe savremenog urbanog života – idealan spoj funkcionalnosti, estetike i komfora. Savremena arhitektura, obilje zelenih površina i izvrsna povezanost sa svim ključnim tačkama grada čine ga pravim izborom za porodično stanovanje, ali i za one koji traže balans između privatnog i poslovnog prostora.Kompleks se sastoji od 6 lamela (A, B, C, D, E i F), sa ukupno 504 stambenih jedinica.Prizemlje je predviđeno za poslovne prostore, dok su gornji spratovi namijenjeni isključivo za stanovanje.Za dodatni komfor stanara planirana je i izgradnja dvonivojske podzemne garaže.Iskoristite priliku i osigurajte sebi stan u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – kvalitet, udobnost i funkcionalnost na jednom mjestu.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$120,882
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$190,125
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 107 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,174
Izdaje se trosoban stan površine 107m², smješten na prvom spratu Maksim zgrade, Preko Morače. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostrani dnevni boravak, kuhinja sa trpezarijom, tri spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih važnih institucija i sadr…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Petrovac, Montenegro
from
$457,708
Na prodaju – Prostran stan u Petrovcu, 152 m², 3 spavaće sobe, 3 kupatila. Prodaje se luksuzan stan bez potrebe za dodatnim ulaganjima, osim namještaja. Nalazi se na trećem spratu zgrade, udaljenoj samo 300 metara od plaže. Detalji: Površina: 152 m²3 spavaće sobe3 kupatila Parking mjesto is…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$183,174
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 54 m²
1 real estate property 1
Modern residential complex in Risan, Bay of Kotor. A new residential complex located in the town of Risan — one of the oldest towns in Montenegro, with a rich historical heritage. It is situated in the picturesque northwestern part of the Bay of Kotor. The peaceful atmosphere, proximity …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.3
191,076
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications