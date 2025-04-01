  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$352
ID: 28598
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Jednosoban Stan u sklopu kuce, Donja Gorica! Izdaje je veći opremljen jednosoban stan u Donjoj Gorici! Stan je ukupne površine 50m2 i nalazi se na prizemlju kuce! Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Predstavljamo vam savršenu garsonjeru u naselju Topla, Herceg Novi – moderno uređena i spremna za useljenje. Ova nekretnina je idealna kako za odmor i stanovanje, tako i kao investicija za rentiranje.📍 Lokacija: Topla, Herceg Novi📐 Površina: 27 m²🌊 Pogled na more: Da🚶‍♂ Udaljenost od mora: 5…
Introducing a new residential complex near the sea in Kotor. We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The complex is located just 50 meters fr…
Telegram
Na prodaju dvosoban stan – Vezirov most, 72m²   Prodaje se prostran i svijetao dvosoban stan od 72m² na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Vezirov most. Stan je polunamješten, dobro organizovanog rasporeda i pruža odličan balans udobnosti i funkcionalnosti.   📍 Lokacija Stan se n…
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications