Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Bar

Stan 60 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Bar

Bar, Montenegro
$822
5
ID: 28335
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan u Baru, površine 60 m², smješten na drugom spratu zgrade. Stan ima prelijep pogled na Luku Bar i nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, pogodnoj za udoban život tokom cijele godine ili sezonski boravak. Mjesečna cijena zakupa iznosi 700 €.

Bar, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

