  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$134,848
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 28427
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan od 62m² u Zagoriču, kod šina. Stan se nalazi u objektu D1, na visokom prizemlju u modernoj novoj zgradi.Lokacija: Zagorič, PodgoricaPovršina: 62m²Broj kupatila: 2Balkon: daSprat: visoko prizemljeTip zgrade: Moderna nova zgradaOpremljenost: da, luksuzno opremljenCijena: 1850€/m² Rok završetka u septembru 2025

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$265,857
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$93,889
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$151,304
Residential complex Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Budva, Montenegro
from
$510,825
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$134,848
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Show all Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$880,208
Prodaje se nevjerovatan i jedinstven Penthouse u Kotoru sa panoramskim trajnim pogledom na more! Jedan od dva jedinstvena Penthausa sa svojim privatnim bazenom na krovu i jos mnogo pojedinosti koje daje ova projekat! Stan ukupne kvadrature 74m2 prodaje se potpuno namjesten kao na slikama! Po…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan ukupne povrsine 47m2.Stan se izdaje sa parking mjestom (parking sa rampom i karticom) Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$716,352
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
LASTVA PARK is an ideal choice as a primary residence, holiday home or rental investment. Located in the charming Donja Lastva, the most prestigious area of Tivat in Montenegro.The complex is located within walking distance from the embankment with stunning sea views and a unique marina of P…
Developer
Lastva Park Residential Complex
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications