  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$234,722
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28631
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se nenamjsten dvosoban stan, povrsine 85m2, u Centru. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Smjesten je na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, koja ne posjeduje lift. U okruženju se nalaze državne institucije, notarske kancelarije, pekare, marketi, kafići, restorani,apoteka, butici... Iza zgrade je dostupan privatan parking.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$234,722
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$234,722
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan u City Kvartu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 51m i nalazi se na 3. Spratu .Mogucnost zakupa parkinga za dodatnih 50€ mjesecno.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA
Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA
Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA
Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA
Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA
Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$129,097
Prodaje se garsonjera površine 33 m² u Budvi, u blizini hotela Moskva. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu stambene zgrade bez lifta. Kompletno je renoviran i prodaje se namješten. Veoma je komforan i odmah useljiv.   Zgrada se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih neophodnih sadržaja – os…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se dvosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i nalazi se na trecem spratu u zgradi koja ne posjeduje lift.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications