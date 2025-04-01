  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$152,569
;
9
ID: 28404
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

Prodaje se namjesren dvosoban stan na Cetinju!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i idealnog je rasporeda!Pogodan za zivot ali i za investiciju!

Location on the map

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

You are viewing
