  Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$222,986
ID: 28147
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaja – Trosoban stan 81m², Stari Aerodrom, Zetagradnja   📍 Lokacija: Stari Aerodrom, u blizini hotela Kosta’s 🏢 Zgrada: Zetagradnja, 6. sprat, dva lifta, redovno održavan ulaz   Detalji stana:   Površina: 81 m² Orijentacija: jugo-istok Struktura: hodnik, dnevni boravak, trpezarija, odvojena kuhinja, 3 spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet, 2 terase Opremljenost: polunamješten, 2 klima uređaja   Dodatno:   U cijenu uključeno garažno mjesto u suterenu (uknjiženo na vlasnika)   💰 Cijena: 190.000 €

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 81 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$222,986
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
