Residential complex premium-class with a swimming pool and gated territory in Đenovići.

Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool.

A brand new premium residential complex in the picturesque town of Djenovici on the Herceg Novi riviera. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and the exclusive Portonovi project.

On the gated territory of the complex there are 5 stylish low-rise buildings with 22 apartments, garages in each building, a heated pool, a gym, a Finnish sauna and a Turkish hammam. A transfer is provided to the beach in comfortable cars. Apartments of different sizes and layouts are offered for sale: 2 and 3-bedroom apartments from 70 m2 to 225 m2, as well as penthouses with large terraces with hot tubs.

Panoramic windows create a feeling of space, allow you to enjoy beautiful sea views while at home. Natural materials in pastel colors were used for decoration: Italian marble, oak parquet, travertine. Underfloor heating, air conditioning system, a smart home system “Control4” with mobile device control option are installed. Kitchens can be equipped with furniture in two styles of your choice: classic or modern style, with Miele household appliances. Some of the apartments are equipped with wood-burning fireplaces, which adds additional home coziness.

Throughout the complex there is video surveillance, high-speed Internet.

Within walking distance is the Portonovi project with world-class amenities: luxurious One&Only hotel, the beach, the yacht marina and the promenade with shops and restaurants.