  4. Residential complex premium-class with a swimming pool and gated territory in Đenovići.

Residential complex premium-class with a swimming pool and gated territory in Đenovići.

Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$621,409
;
19
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26693
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 21908
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Đenovići

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool.

A brand new premium residential complex in the picturesque town of Djenovici on the Herceg Novi riviera. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and the exclusive Portonovi project.

On the gated territory of the complex there are 5 stylish low-rise buildings with 22 apartments, garages in each building, a heated pool, a gym, a Finnish sauna and a Turkish hammam. A transfer is provided to the beach in comfortable cars. Apartments of different sizes and layouts are offered for sale: 2 and 3-bedroom apartments from 70 m2 to 225 m2, as well as penthouses with large terraces with hot tubs.

 

Panoramic windows create a feeling of space, allow you to enjoy beautiful sea views while at home. Natural materials in pastel colors were used for decoration: Italian marble, oak parquet, travertine. Underfloor heating, air conditioning system, a smart home system “Control4” with mobile device control option are installed. Kitchens can be equipped with furniture in two styles of your choice: classic or modern style, with Miele household appliances. Some of the apartments are equipped with wood-burning fireplaces, which adds additional home coziness.
Throughout the complex there is video surveillance, high-speed Internet.
Within walking distance is the Portonovi project with world-class amenities: luxurious One&Only hotel, the beach, the yacht marina and the promenade with shops and restaurants.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 133.8
Price per m², USD 4,644
Apartment price, USD 621,409
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 179.6
Price per m², USD 5,549
Apartment price, USD 996,600

Location on the map

Đenovići, Montenegro

