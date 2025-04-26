Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa by the sea Not the Lushtica Peninsula, in the quiet bay of Veszlo, sold stone house w…
$441,313
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
We offer for sale a unique stone villa, located on the first line to the sea in the pictures…
$2,27M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Wonderful villa, which is located on the first line of the sea and has its own access to the…
$1,04M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
$2,60M
