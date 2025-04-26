Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. Total area is 235 sq.m on site 787 м2.  …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go