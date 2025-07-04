Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 872 m²
Villa Mirista represents an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a newly constructed, fully f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go