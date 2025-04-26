Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

villas
28
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Lustica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Two beautiful houses are for sale on the Lustica peninsula, Tivat municipality.The houses ar…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
Newly built house for sale, in the Radovići settlement, with an open view of the bay, locate…
$399,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go