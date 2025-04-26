Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

28
23 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
The house is sold, in the small Montenegrin village of Lushtiza, 200 meters from the sea. Th…
$425,737
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Renovated stone house on the Lustica Peninsula. The house has been completely reconstructed …
$901,878
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa by the sea Not the Lushtica Peninsula, in the quiet bay of Veszlo, sold stone house w…
$441,313
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line House Square: 450m2 Square of the site: 700m2 Pier …
$1,63M
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
$434,146
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A two-storey house (villa) on the peninsula Lushtiza, Rt Vislo is for sale. The house with a…
$550,343
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
Newly built house for sale, in the Radovići settlement, with an open view of the bay, locate…
$399,224
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
D11-070. Renovated Stone House for Sale on the Luštica PeninsulaLocation: Luštica Peninsula …
$938,636
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Spacious three-storey villa with a swimming pool in a quiet area of the Lustica peninsula! …
$313,162
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 432 m²
The house with a total area of 432 m2 is located at an altitude of 71 meters above sea level…
$623,030
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
$553,806
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The house in Tivat Riviera, in the village of Lushtica, is for sale. The house is 300 m2, lo…
$311,515
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo – is the best property offer in this eco-friendly regio…
$472,412
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Discover The Peaks — heart of Montenegro's first golf community. A place where you can enjoy…
$1,98M
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-056. House with panoramic sea view in LusticaCharming Home with Stunning Sea Views in Lu…
$122,917
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A wonderful, cozy house with a swimming pool in a quiet location in Lushtitsa, just 100 mete…
$558,305
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
$522,531
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa of 240m2 located above the Zanice beach. The …
$547,569
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale exclusive stone villa in a very beautiful peaceful place of the Montenegrin coast. …
$674,949
2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-027. Stone house first line to the a sea in KakrcFor sale - First line stone house in Ka…
$301,704
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-1097. New house on the Lustica peninsula with a swimming pool on the first lineNew house …
$445,158
House in Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Two ruins situated in a village on Lustica peninsula with stunning views to the sea. Ruins a…
$98,492
