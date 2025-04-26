Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line House Square: 450m2 Square of the site: 700m2 Pier …
$1,63M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
$434,146
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Spacious three-storey villa with a swimming pool in a quiet area of the Lustica peninsula! …
$313,162
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a small cozy house with an area of 120 m2 in the village of Zhanica on the peninsul…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
For sale a large house in the village of Merdari (Lustica), located between the town of Rado…
$178,823
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale Lustica No. 2647. House for sale in Lustica. 3 living rooms (one on each floor), 5 bedr…
$425,342
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
$522,531
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
