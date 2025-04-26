Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
For sale a large house in the village of Merdari (Lustica), located between the town of Rado…
$178,823
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
$522,531
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Leave a request
