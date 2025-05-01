Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
36
Lustica
28
Kumbor
26
Portonovi
23
18 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Wonderful villa, which is located on the first line of the sea and has its own access to the…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale a house on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor. The house is 148…
$1,01M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
For sale luxury villa, in modern style, located on the first line by the sea in Herceg Novi.…
$3,37M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 584 m²
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand new villa in quiet seaside village Dzenovici.   The villa has outdoor swimming poo…
$1,41M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
For sale a magnificent villa in Jenovici settlement, in close proximity to the Porto Novi co…
$778,787
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1447 🏰 SKY VILLAS IN PORTO NOVI – ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECES 📍 Location: Herceg Nov…
$6,31M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
For sale luxury villa in Herceg Novi on the banks of the Adriatic Sea. Ideal place to stay a…
$2,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
We present to you exclusive villas in the beautiful place of Zhurić, Herceg-Novi. It is an e…
$1,56M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa by the sea Not the Lushtica Peninsula, in the quiet bay of Veszlo, sold stone house w…
$441,313
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
$2,60M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
ID 1449 🏡 LUXURY VILLAS IN THE VILLAGE – VENETIAN CHARM AT PORTO NOVI 📍 Location: Herc…
$2,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
We offer for sale a unique stone villa, located on the first line to the sea in the pictures…
$2,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern villa with 3 bedrooms, a large plot, and a 2-car garage in Herceg Novi. The panor…
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale villa with an area of 402 m2 of accommodation + garage with an area of 120 m2 (from…
$918,969
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1906 For sale: luxury new villa in Herceg Novi. Key Features: Location: Podi …
$934,984
Villa 3 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom villa in a gated complex above the exclusive Portonovi project.   In a closed …
$980,840
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the complex, …
$1,47M
