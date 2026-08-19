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Villas for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer to buy a villa on the Adriatic coast in the Bay of Kotor in the village of Bijela (…
$633,573
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Bijela district. Villa with pool Distance to the sea 250m. Sea view…
$681,127
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 710 m²
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-clas…
$3,80M
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