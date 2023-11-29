Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Biela district. Villa with swimming pool Distance to the sea 250m. …
€630,000
Villa 4 room villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
House for sale in the village of Biela, Herceg Novi. The house is ideal for your own living …
€330,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Josice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The new villa is located in the village of Kamenari. All windows and terraces offer beautifu…
€290,000
Villa 4 room villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
NUM 4162 Modern villa Panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor in Bijela, near Herceg Novi. T…
€300,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 710 m²
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-…
€3,50M
Mir