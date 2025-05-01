Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
36
Lustica
28
Kumbor
26
Portonovi
23
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
39 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
text
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale a house on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor. The house is 148…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo – is the best property offer in this eco-friendly regio…
$472,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 235 m²
Villa 235 m2 Boka Kotorska Bay, Kostanjica - 1st line to the sea - Land area = 400 m2 -…
$887,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line House Square: 450m2 Square of the site: 700m2 Pier …
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Djenovici Herceg Novi - villa with pool and sea view; Villa area: 350m2; Plot area: 750m2;…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1447 🏰 SKY VILLAS IN PORTO NOVI – ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECES 📍 Location: Herceg Nov…
$6,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$934,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Sasovici, Montenegro
Villa
Sasovici, Montenegro
Area 260 m²
New villa in Podi, Herceg Novi. With a living area of ​​260 m2 with a magnificent view of th…
$935,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The village of Lucici is a private estate with love to restored stone houses with a wellness…
$367,730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
Unique villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views in the suburb of Herceg Novi - the…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury villa for sale, located 2 kilometers from Jaz beach and 5 kilometers from the cente…
$475,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa by the sea Not the Lushtica Peninsula, in the quiet bay of Veszlo, sold stone house w…
$441,313
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Stone house with a beautiful garden on the 1st line of the sea in the village. Kamenari. The…
$472,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A wonderful, cozy house with a swimming pool in a quiet location in Lushtitsa, just 100 mete…
$558,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
$434,146
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a new luxury villa in Mediterranean style, located in the peaceful and pleasant …
$905,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A luxury villa in Denovići is for sale with all the finishings and fittings you could want S…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Discover The Peaks — heart of Montenegro's first golf community. A place where you can enjoy…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
The new villa is located in the very picturesque district of Moidej near the city of Herzeg …
$508,808
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$522,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
A unique villa with incredible sea views is for sale. The ground floor consists of: – ent…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
ID 1449 🏡 LUXURY VILLAS IN THE VILLAGE – VENETIAN CHARM AT PORTO NOVI 📍 Location: Herc…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
text
$316,685
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale villa with an area of 402 m2 of accommodation + garage with an area of 120 m2 (from…
$918,969
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A two-storey house (villa) on the peninsula Lushtiza, Rt Vislo is for sale. The house with a…
$550,343
Leave a request

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go