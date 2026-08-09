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Сommercial property in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

;
Herceg Novi
31
Bijela
4
Baošići
4
Josice
3
52 properties total found
Commercial property 1 470 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 1 470 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 47
Bathrooms count 47
Area 1 470 m²
Luxury four star hotel for sale in Kumbor, Herceg Novi Size: 3.500m2 (1,470 m2 internal are…
$5,20M
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Commercial property 300 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 300 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 300 m²
Commercial property for sale in Meljine, Herceg Novi The property is only 150 m from the se…
$751,469
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Investment 520 m² in Đenovići, Montenegro
Investment 520 m²
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 520 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, District of Genovichi. Investment project of a two -story four apartmen…
$523,656
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 420 m² in Baošići, Montenegro
Commercial property 420 m²
Baošići, Montenegro
Area 420 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,47M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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Hotel 784 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 784 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 784 m²
Area: 784 m2 Total number of accommodation units: 12 Number of rooms: 10 Number of apartment…
$3,46M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Commercial property in Kumbor, Montenegro
Commercial property
Kumbor, Montenegro
U11-001. Prime Land Opportunity near Porto Novi: Ideal for Exclusive VillasDiscover an excep…
$3,37M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 100 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 100 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
A unique commercial premises are sold in the heart of the old city of Herceg Novy! The area …
$403,045
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Commercial property in Josice, Montenegro
Commercial property
Josice, Montenegro
A11-184. Land for Sale in Kamenari – Stunning Sea ViewType: Residential/Development Land Loc…
$1,25M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Established business 342 m² in Meljine, Montenegro
Established business 342 m²
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale three-storey mini-hotel in the village of Melina, near the town of Herceg Novi. The…
$870,960
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Established business 790 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Established business 790 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Biel, Herceg Novi. The area of the hotel is 79…
$2,83M
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Commercial property 100 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 100 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
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$412,404
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Established business 350 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Established business 350 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A stunning house for sale in Stoliv, Kotor. The house is located on a plot of 600 m2. The ar…
$673,542
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Office 420 m² in Baošići, Montenegro
Office 420 m²
Baošići, Montenegro
Area 420 m²
We offer for sale a spacious, commercial space with a total area of 420 m2, located in the p…
$1,44M
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Hotel 436 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 436 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 436 m²
For sale is a villa with apartments only 100 m from the sea in Meline Herceg Novi. The villa…
$1,73M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Commercial property 102 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 102 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 102 m²
A unique office space of 102 m² is for sale in a historic stone building in the most prestig…
$412,875
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Commercial property in Josice, Montenegro
Commercial property
Josice, Montenegro
A11-189. Attractive Building Plot for Sale – Kamenari / BijelaPrice: €101,000 Size:750m2 Plo…
$115,476
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for sale. The obje…
$2,17M
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Commercial property 102 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 102 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 102 m²
Located in the historic old town of Herceg Novi, this commercial space offers an exceptional…
$441,797
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Established business 550 m² in Zelenika, Montenegro
Established business 550 m²
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 550 m²
For sale a new villa of 1000 m2, in Budva, Krimovica district. Spacious two-storey villa is …
$673,542
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Hotel 388 m² in Lustica, Montenegro
Hotel 388 m²
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 388 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$788,891
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 102 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 102 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 102 m²
A renovated office space of 102 m2 is for sale in the very center of Herceg Novi, a few step…
$404,637
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Hotel 534 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 534 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 534 m²
Mini-hotel on the first line of the sea in Djenovicy is a ready-made investment opportunity …
$1,61M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 845 m² in Prijevor, Montenegro
Hotel 845 m²
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 845 m²
Floor 4
Luxury Hotel & SPA for Sale – Lastva Grbaljska, BudvaA luxury hotel with a SPA center is for…
$6,36M
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Commercial property 449 m² in Baošići, Montenegro
Commercial property 449 m²
Baošići, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 449 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern office center, which consists of an exhibition hall, stationery, and storage faciliti…
$1,16M
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
An exclusive modern boutique hotel on the Adriatic coast, featuring contemporary design and …
$4,06M
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Investment 51 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Investment 51 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
This spacious and bright apartment of 51 m² is located on the third floor of a modern buildi…
$154,629
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Commercial property in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
U7-001. Plot in the heart of Herceg Novi for constructionPlot of 1550 m2 with good condition…
$891,797
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 80 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 80 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 80 m²
For sale is a functional commercial space of 80 m2, located on George Washington Boulevard -…
$317,144
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Commercial property in Josice, Montenegro
Commercial property
Josice, Montenegro
A11-194. Urbanized Plot with Exceptional Sea View – Kamenari, Herceg NoviFor sale: an urbani…
$85,750
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
D11-086. Plot of Land with Stunning Sea Views – Ideal for an Ethno VillageA rare opportunit…
$880,363
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

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