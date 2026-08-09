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Investment property in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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сommercial properties
52
hotels
19
ready business
5
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3 properties total found
Investment 520 m² in Đenovići, Montenegro
Investment 520 m²
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 520 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, District of Genovichi. Investment project of a two -story four apartmen…
$523,656
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Investment 51 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Investment 51 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
This spacious and bright apartment of 51 m² is located on the third floor of a modern buildi…
$154,629
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A Building under Construction for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
A Building under Construction for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in Herceg Novi Municipality, this building is 5 km from the city center, 1 km from t…
$1,38M
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