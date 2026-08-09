Hotels for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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Herceg Novi
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19 properties total found
Hotel 784 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 784 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 784 m²
Area: 784 m2 Total number of accommodation units: 12 Number of rooms: 10 Number of apartment…
$3,46M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Hotel 100 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 100 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
A unique commercial premises are sold in the heart of the old city of Herceg Novy! The area …
$403,045
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 436 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 436 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 436 m²
For sale is a villa with apartments only 100 m from the sea in Meline Herceg Novi. The villa…
$1,73M
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Monteonline
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for sale. The obje…
$2,17M
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Hotel 388 m² in Lustica, Montenegro
Hotel 388 m²
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 388 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$788,891
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 534 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 534 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 534 m²
Mini-hotel on the first line of the sea in Djenovicy is a ready-made investment opportunity …
$1,61M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 845 m² in Prijevor, Montenegro
Hotel 845 m²
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 845 m²
Floor 4
Luxury Hotel & SPA for Sale – Lastva Grbaljska, BudvaA luxury hotel with a SPA center is for…
$6,36M
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
An exclusive modern boutique hotel on the Adriatic coast, featuring contemporary design and …
$4,06M
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Hotel 80 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 80 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 80 m²
For sale is a functional commercial space of 80 m2, located on George Washington Boulevard -…
$317,144
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Square: 1000 m2Sleepy:18ParkingSpecies of sea
$4,05M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel 280 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 280 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
A spacious, three -story villa with a pool and panoramic views of the sea in the village. Ge…
$903,973
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Monteonline
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
House / mini hotel for sale for both leisure and business. The house is located in the villa…
$764,567
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Hotel 111 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 111 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 111 m²
Herceg Novi Hotel 7 rooms, 111 m2, 223 m2 plot, distance from the sea: first line On the…
$2,31M
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the area of Baosici, near the town of Herceg Novi. The bu…
$1,10M
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 22
A three-star hotel located on the first line from the sea in Baosici, Herceg Novi is for sal…
$4,08M
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story - in Igalo, Her…
$1,69M
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Bijela, Herceg Novi. The area of the hotel is …
$2,85M
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Mini-hotel for sale in the resort of Igalo, near the town of Herceg Novi, which is only 80 m…
$2,21M
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Three-storey mini-hotel for sale in the area of Meljine, near the town of Herceg Novi. The b…
Price on request
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Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

сommercial properties
investment properties
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