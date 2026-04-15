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Business for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial properties
51
hotels
19
investment properties
3
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7 properties total found
Established business 350 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Established business 350 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the Bay of Kotor in Bijela, just 3 minutes from the sea. Tivat Airpo…
$672,137
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Established business 790 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Established business 790 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Biel, Herceg Novi. The area of the hotel is 79…
$2,84M
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Established business 342 m² in Meljine, Montenegro
Established business 342 m²
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale three-storey mini-hotel in the village of Melina, near the town of Herceg Novi. The…
$869,143
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Established business 650 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Established business 650 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 13
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 4
Mini hotel in Igalo A mini-hotel is for sale, in the resort of Igalo, near the city of Herce…
$2,20M
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Established business 550 m² in Zelenika, Montenegro
Established business 550 m²
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 550 m²
Ready-made tourist business in Zelenika, in a quiet, secluded area, near the city of Herceg …
$672,137
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Established business 450 m² in Đenovići, Montenegro
Established business 450 m²
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
For sale is a hotel / mini-hotel with a total area of 450 m2, on the shore of the Bay of Kot…
$1,10M
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Established business 350 m² in Baošići, Montenegro
Established business 350 m²
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale four-storey mini-hotel in the village of Baoshichi, near the town of Herceg Novi. T…
$1,10M
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