Seaview Apartments for Sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 3/3
A4-1266-2. New Complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva For sale beautiful new residence complex in Ti…
$979,348
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Ideal location: the building is located just 25 meters from the shore of the Tivat Bay in th…
$514,623
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor Sale: One bedroom 66m² in a New Residential Complex on the First …
$355,140
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
text
$163,621
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor Sale: One bedroom 82m² in a New Residential Complex on the First …
$441,648
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor Sale: One bedroom 66m² in a New Residential Complex on the First …
$355,140
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Location: Tivat Apartment area: 31-133 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 1-2 Number of ba…
$222,497
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
text
$298,900
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroFor Sale: One bedroom 81m² in a New Residential Complex on the First …
$435,957
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Real Estate, MontenegroFor Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment 49m² in a New Residential Complex on …
$264,078
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor Sale: One bedroom 82m² in a New Residential Complex on the First …
$441,648
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, MontenegroTwo-bedroom penthouse apartment of 125m² for sale in a new residentia…
$672,716
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/4
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/4
Dream family apartment Attractive location, second line from the waterfront Modern, …
$328,579
Apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
K4-1266-2. New Complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva For sale beautiful new residence complex in Ti…
$458,144
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Price on request
Properties features in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

