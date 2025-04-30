Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Apartments for sale in a residential building under construction, loca…
$221,962
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio apartment with c. 20m2 on the ground floor level + 10m2 mezzanine + 10m2 outdoor patio.
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Apartments for sale in a residential building under construction, loca…
$187,814
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Apartments for sale in a residential building under construction, loca…
$239,036
