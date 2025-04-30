Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
$163,621
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
$116,118
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
$200,567
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio apartment with c. 20m2 on the ground floor level + 10m2 mezzanine + 10m2 outdoor patio.
$599
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
$298,900
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
$238,509
Leave a request
