  Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Donja Lastva
  Residential
  Apartment
  Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Ideal location: the building is located just 25 meters from the shore of the Tivat Bay in th…
$514,623
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
text
$163,621
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
text
$298,900
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
text
$238,509
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/4
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Properties features in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

