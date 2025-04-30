Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Donja Lastva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

condos
3
1 BHK
26
2 BHK
21
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 126 m²
Tivat Riviera. New apartments from the developer Real estate is sold from the developer, “f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Ideal location: the building is located just 25 meters from the shore of the Tivat Bay in th…
$514,623
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Tivat, center. Apartment with one bedroom in a convenient area of ​​Tivat near Porto Montene…
$172,985
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio apartment with c. 20m2 on the ground floor level + 10m2 mezzanine + 10m2 outdoor patio.
$599
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Location: Tivat Apartment area: 31-133 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 1-2 Number of ba…
$222,497
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Tivat Riviera. New apartments from the developer Real estate is sold from the developer, “f…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Tivat Riviera, Opatorovo district. New apartments from the developer Real estate is sold fr…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
QUARTERS 43 M2 WITH A RE-EST TERRACE 75 M2 IN 3 MINUTAS FROM THE SEA OF ALL FOR 140,000 EURO…
$150,068
Leave a request

Properties features in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go