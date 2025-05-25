Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Garage

Studios with garage for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
16
Becici
9
Rafailovici
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments with sea view and garage space near Budva. The size of the apartments varies fro…
$107,350
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go