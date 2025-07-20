Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
ID-2102 For Sale: Studio Apartment with a Large Terrace in a Complex with a Pool in Rafai…
$135,310
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/8
ID-2101 For Sale: Studio Apartment with a Large Terrace in a Complex with a Pool in Rafai…
$117,303
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7
ID 2168 Studio for Sale in a New Residential Complex with Pool in Becici We offer for …
$92,309
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

