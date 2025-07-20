Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
16
Becici
9
Rafailovici
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7
ID 2168 Studio for Sale in a New Residential Complex with Pool in Becici We offer for …
$92,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio with an area of 31 square meters in Petrovac. The studio is …
$113,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go