Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
16
Becici
9
Rafailovici
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7
ID 2168 Studio for Sale in a New Residential Complex with Pool in Becici We offer for …
$92,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment 34 rooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment 34 rooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 34
Rafailovici, Budva Riviera. Studio 34m2 with a beautiful sea view for sale The apartment i…
$98,799
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio with an area of 31 square meters in Petrovac. The studio is …
$113,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 6
ID-1620 Cozy Studio – 300 m to Beach in Bečići! Only 34 m² for €88,400 Description: A…
$95,703
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
For sale cozy studio apartment 33m2 Rafailovici (Budva), just 400 meters from the sea! This …
$95,480
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go