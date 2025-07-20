Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses Pool in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
15
Katun Rezevici
7
Sveti Stefan
9
Blizikuce
3
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Townhouse Villa for Rent with Panoramic Sea View – Reževići, Budva RivieraLocated in …
$4,361
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 6
A luxurious penthouse for rent in Budva, in the Podkošljun neighborhood, just 100 meters fro…
$5,233
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
An exclusive new villa is available for long-term rent. This impressive property spans 600 m…
$11,629
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom Villa in Kuljace, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Kuljace, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxury villa with 2 bedrooms for rent in Kuljače, Budva Municipalit…
$1,395
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
