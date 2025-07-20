Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Townhouse

Monthly rent of townhouses in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent #Rezevici 0/4#3720 📍Rent a townhouse in Rezevici 📐Area 220m2 Floor 3 + mezza…
$3,670
per month
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Rent a villa in Blizikuche - with views, spaciousness and comfort!4 bedrooms, living room, k…
$3,997
per month
3 bedroom townthouse in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
0/4#3720 📍Townhouse for rent in Rozhevichi 📐Area 220m2 🏠Floor 3 + mezzanine 🌅Sea…
$2,108
per month
3 bedroom townthouse in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent_for_year_villa_RezeviciRent a townhouse in RezeviciArea 220m23 floorsSea viewIncludes•…
$3,420
per month
