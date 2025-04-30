Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea View for Rent in Kuljače, BudvaThis exceptional villa, locat…
$3,420
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
#Rent_villa_Budva ID 28 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large fa…
$6,279
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
ID 28 📍 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large family. Expensive q…
$6,252
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Rent Rezevici No. 3584. Rezevici, Skoci Devojka. New villa with a swimming pool, area 300 m2…
$13,590
per month
3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent #Rezevici 0/4#3720 📍Rent a townhouse in Rezevici 📐Area 220m2 Floor 3 + mezza…
$3,670
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
A duplex three bedroom apartment of 100m2 is for rent in a fantastic location in Sveti Stefa…
$1,596
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
#Villa_Rent_Budva 📍 Villa 4+1 for Rent in Sveti Stefan area Modern villa, built in 202…
$4,179
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
#Rent #villa Krimovica ID 0308 📍Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica 📃Vi…
$5,230
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

