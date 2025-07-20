Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
7
Sveti Stefan
4
16 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
#Rent #Villa #closeID 509🏡 Villa in Blizikuche is an ideal place for those who want to escap…
$4,068
per month
Villa Rezevici in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa Rezevici
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Годовая/ помесячная аренда виллы с бассейном 3 спальни Бассейн Подогрев полов в ван…
$2,706
per month
3 bedroom villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
Annual rent of a villa with a swimming pool in Rezhevichi 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Own closed…
$3,254
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
0/С#1262 📍 Villa for rent in Blizikuce. Fully furnished and equipped. 4 bedrooms. …
$8,970
per month
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
ID 28 📍 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large family. Expensive q…
$6,252
per month
3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
#Rent_for_year_villa_BudvaID 32Annual rent of a luxury villa in the centre of BudvaArea: 400…
$5,671
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 800 m²
#Rent_for_year_villa_BudvaID 0📍 Rent a villa with panoramic sea view, 15 minutes from Budva …
$4,482
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Villa in Saint StephenWe offer a unique villa with a direct view of the legendary …
$16,807
per month
3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
ID 32 📍Annual rent of a luxury villa in the center of Budva Area: 400 m² (200 m² inter…
$5,715
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
An exclusive new villa is available for long-term rent. This impressive property spans 600 m…
$11,629
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Kuljace, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Kuljace, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxury villa with 2 bedrooms for rent in Kuljače, Budva Municipalit…
$1,395
per month
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
#Rent_villa_Budva ID 28 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large fa…
$6,279
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Long term villa rental, Blizikuce Main features: • Total area: 180 m2; • Swimming pool…
$2,626
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Krstac, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Krstac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Newly built villa in Krstac, Budva, is available for rent. The villa of 350 m2 is located on…
Price on request
4 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 110 m²
ID 0 📍 Rent a villa with panoramic sea view, 15 minutes from Budva 🌊 📌Location: https:…
$4,465
per month
3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
#Rent_for_year_three_bedrooms_BudvaID 4Rent a villa with three bedrooms in the Lazi areaLoca…
$2,362
per month
