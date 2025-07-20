Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
15
Katun Rezevici
7
Sveti Stefan
9
Blizikuce
3
42 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Townhouse Villa for Rent with Panoramic Sea View – Reževići, Budva RivieraLocated in …
$4,361
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
#Rent #Villa #closeID 509🏡 Villa in Blizikuche is an ideal place for those who want to escap…
$4,068
per month
Villa Rezevici in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa Rezevici
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Годовая/ помесячная аренда виллы с бассейном 3 спальни Бассейн Подогрев полов в ван…
$2,706
per month
3 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
House for rent in Rezevici (suburb of Budva) Structure: 2 floors with open entrances 1st…
Price on request
3 bedroom villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
Annual rent of a villa with a swimming pool in Rezhevichi 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Own closed…
$3,254
per month
4 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Rent Rezhevichi #7150. For annual rent house 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Panoramic se…
$2,325
per month
2 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Budva riverRezevics, annual rental house, with 2 bedroomsHouse on 2 floorsHas a commonpoolPr…
$2,601
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
0/С#1262 📍 Villa for rent in Blizikuce. Fully furnished and equipped. 4 bedrooms. …
$8,970
per month
3 bedroom house in Przno, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Rent ID5041. Villa – spacious house with large parking in a picturesque place! Location: vil…
$3,468
per month
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 6
A luxurious penthouse for rent in Budva, in the Podkošljun neighborhood, just 100 meters fro…
$5,233
per month
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
ID 28 📍 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large family. Expensive q…
$6,252
per month
3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
#Rent_for_year_villa_BudvaID 32Annual rent of a luxury villa in the centre of BudvaArea: 400…
$5,671
per month
3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent #Rezevici 0/4#3720 📍Rent a townhouse in Rezevici 📐Area 220m2 Floor 3 + mezza…
$3,670
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 800 m²
#Rent_for_year_villa_BudvaID 0📍 Rent a villa with panoramic sea view, 15 minutes from Budva …
$4,482
per month
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
#rent #villa #blizikuceID 0/CVilla for rent in Blizikuce.Fully furnished and equipped.4 bedr…
$9,524
per month
VILLA TUDOROVICI in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
VILLA TUDOROVICI
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
⭐Аренда виллы с бассейном в тихом, уединенном месте   ?Расположение: Будванская ривьера, …
$4,330
per month
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Jelena was built in 2021 and is located in a closed area of ​​400 square meters. The h…
$3,464
per month
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Rent a villa in Blizikuche - with views, spaciousness and comfort!4 bedrooms, living room, k…
$3,997
per month
3 bedroom house in Lapcici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lapcici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Rent Lapčići #7037. Annual rent of a house in the pine forest of Lapčići. Only 12 km from Bu…
$2,159
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Villa in Saint StephenWe offer a unique villa with a direct view of the legendary …
$16,807
per month
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two-story house for rent with a beautiful sea view, located in Sveti Stefan, Budva municipal…
$2,791
per month
3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
ID 32 📍Annual rent of a luxury villa in the center of Budva Area: 400 m² (200 m² inter…
$5,715
per month
3 bedroom townthouse in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
0/4#3720 📍Townhouse for rent in Rozhevichi 📐Area 220m2 🏠Floor 3 + mezzanine 🌅Sea…
$2,108
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
An exclusive new villa is available for long-term rent. This impressive property spans 600 m…
$11,629
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Kuljace, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Kuljace, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxury villa with 2 bedrooms for rent in Kuljače, Budva Municipalit…
$1,395
per month
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
#Rent_villa_Budva ID 28 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large fa…
$6,279
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Long term villa rental, Blizikuce Main features: • Total area: 180 m2; • Swimming pool…
$2,626
per month
3 bedroom house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Montenegro. Elite village located 15 km from Budva  We offer for rent a small, 2-floor…
$2,061
per month
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Rent Rezevici No. 3584. Rezevici, Skoci Devojka. New villa with a swimming pool, area 300 m2…
$13,590
per month
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
#Villa_Rent_Budva 📍 Villa 4+1 for Rent in Sveti Stefan area Modern villa, built in 202…
$4,179
per month
