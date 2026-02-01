Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Blizikuce
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Blizikuce, Montenegro

3 properties total found
🏡 New 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Sea View – Blizikuće, Budva in Blizikuce, Montenegro
🏡 New 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Sea View – Blizikuće, Budva
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
🏡 New 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Sea View – Blizikuće, Budva A brand-new, never-…
$2,931
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
An exclusive new villa is available for long-term rent. This impressive property spans 600 m…
$11,854
per month
3 bedroom house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Montenegro. Elite village located 15 km from Budva  We offer for rent a small, 2-floor…
$2,061
per month
