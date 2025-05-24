Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
47
Becici
13
Rafailovici
4
Petrovac
3
18 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment with a spec…
$3,37M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 9
For sale is a luxurious penthouse in the center of Budva with a sea view.The apartment has a…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
$1,08M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, Montenegro, BečićiA beautiful penthouse for sale in the luxurious Horizont comp…
$453,655
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 8
ID 2097 For Sale: Luxurious Penthouse in a New Construction with Pool in Pržno! Are…
$993,173
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 9/8
Hot offer! Price reduced from 620.000 euro! Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most…
$636,594
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5
For sale: A new, spacious two-bedroom penthouse with a sea view in Budva, located above the …
$418,409
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 10
For sale is a 225m2 penthouse with a sea view located on the 10th floor of a complex under c…
$3,58M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$793,786
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Penthouse 66 m2 + terrace 84 m2, total 150 m2 Penthouse in the Sunny Side complex with a be…
$283,566
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 7
Three-bedroom penthouse 189.70 m² in a new prestigious complex in Sveti Stefan, BudvaWe pres…
$1,42M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 8
Two-bedroom penthouse 146 m² in a new prestigious complex in Sveti Stefan, BudvaWe present t…
$1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5
An extra luxurious three bedroom penthouse of 180m2 above the HDL Lakovic market in Budva is…
$682,188
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 5
For sale: A new, spacious two-bedroom penthouse with a sea view in Budva, located above the …
$418,409
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Penthaus-free-in-gracious demon-dimensional duma, Sbassian, spa, grillpatio, baroimiter-poll…
$705,088
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment with a spec…
$4,04M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 8
Two-bedroom penthouse 138m² in a new prestigious complex in Sveti Stefan, BudvaWe present to…
$1,04M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$516,714
