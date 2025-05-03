Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
46
Becici
13
Sveti Stefan
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 9/8
Hot offer! Price reduced from 620.000 euro! Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most…
$636,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go