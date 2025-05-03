Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 8
A three bedroom penthouse for sale in Budva in an excellent location near the Health Center …
$960,723
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5
For sale: A new, spacious two-bedroom penthouse with a sea view in Budva, located above the …
$415,937
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment with a spec…
$3,35M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Penthaus-free-in-gracious demon-dimensional duma, Sbassian, spa, grillpatio, baroimiter-poll…
$705,088
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/5
Exclusive Luxury Penthouse with Breathtaking Adriatic Views!   Discover this stunning …
$466,706
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Office-living and trading complex TQ Plaza: Currently, a penthouse is submitted for sale. Wi…
$1,09M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 8 - APARTMENT…
$3,12M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 7/11
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
$739,214
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Penthouse 66 m2 + terrace 84 m2, total 150 m2 Penthouse in the Sunny Side complex with a be…
$283,566
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 9/8
Hot offer! Price reduced from 620.000 euro! Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most…
$636,594
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 562 m²
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
For sale four-bedroom apartment in Petrovac (Budva Riviera). The apartment area is 169 m2…
$397,973
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment with a spec…
$4,01M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 568 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.In this apartment …
$4,76M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$516,714
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS Apartments for sale in the elite comp…
$2,64M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 519 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 27 - APARTMEN…
$2,91M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4/5
A large beautiful 4 bedroom apartment is available to purchase in Becici. The building has b…
$413,560
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Square and prices: 39KV.M. Studio - 138   454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture -bonus 50…
$793,786
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 5
For sale: A new, spacious two-bedroom penthouse with a sea view in Budva, located above the …
$415,937
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Petrovac. Charming penthouse 75 m2 with a huge terrace 75 m2! Unique offer in a new buil…
$269,980
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 502 m²
PENTHOUSE ON THE ADRIATIC SEA, 502 SQ.M.We offer to buy a luxurious exclusive two-level pent…
$3,49M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 328 m²
1st line, from the exit from the building to the beach 20 meters. The apartment is located …
$1,07M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
PENTHOUSE IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.This apartment is lo…
$3,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
Object code: S2126 Luxurious two-story penthouse in « Dukley Gardens » (Budva). Total ap…
$2,60M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 457 m²
Apartments in the villa (A5/V6): 3 bedrooms, 255 sq.m. + 202 M.KV Terassa on the roof. ROI 6…
$2,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
$1,08M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
The closed complex Marble House is located just above the Old Town of Budva. The complex con…
$411,337
