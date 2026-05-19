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Business for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
3
Becici
4
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12 properties total found
Established business 339 m² in 13 Monsiberia, Montenegro
Established business 339 m²
13 Monsiberia, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale a two-storey house in the village of Dobra Water. Only 800 meters from the…
$3,17M
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Established business 650 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Established business 650 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 4
$3,08M
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Established business 957 m² in Buljarica, Montenegro
Established business 957 m²
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 957 m²
Number of floors 4
$2,70M
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Established business 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Established business 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/2
Imagine a morning when sunlight gently penetrates through panoramic windows, flooding the ro…
$1,29M
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Established business 600 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Established business 600 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,76M
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Established business 795 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Established business 795 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 795 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,06M
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Established business 200 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Established business 200 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
$879,225
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Established business 823 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Established business 823 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer for sale an apartment of 72 m2 with two bedrooms, located in a new residential buil…
$2,46M
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Established business 1 100 m² in Buljarica, Montenegro
Established business 1 100 m²
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
$2,58M
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Established business 1 490 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Established business 1 490 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 1 490 m²
Number of floors 5
$2,81M
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Established business 600 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Established business 600 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Mini hotel in Becici. The hotel is advantageously distinguished by a good location, in a qui…
$1,34M
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Established business 215 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Established business 215 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 215 m²
Price on request
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Property types in Budva Municipality

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
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