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Business for sale in Budva, Montenegro

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сommercial properties
130
restaurants
7
hotels
59
offices
11
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3 properties total found
Established business 215 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Established business 215 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 215 m²
Three-storey villa is located in Budva, a 10-minute walk from the Slavic beach of the Old To…
Price on request
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Established business 650 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Established business 650 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 4
A magnificent hotel in the city of Budva. It is located in an excellent place, protected fro…
$3,08M
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Established business 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Established business 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/2
Imagine a morning when sunlight gently penetrates through panoramic windows, flooding the ro…
$1,29M
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