Offices for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

18 properties total found
commercial premises in Budva in Budva, Montenegro
commercial premises in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
sale of commercial premises in Budva, Tehnomax store area
$273,478
Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Luxury office in the TQ Plaza business centre, with a total area of 70 m sq. Prestigious loc…
$327,691
Office 52 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 52 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
The total area of 52 sq.m. Ceiling Height 6 meters The distance to the sea and the promena…
$562,200
Office 43 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 43 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$134,625
Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
New address for your business in Montenegro with sea view! Budva, strict downtown. Office s…
$348,743
Office 626 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 626 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 626 m²
Office space for sale in the HARMONIA apart-hotel, Budva, Montenegro.It is located on the co…
$2,62M
Office 155 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 155 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Three commercial premises on the Adriatic Highway, next to the Atina Hotel. The total area i…
$275,936
Office 44 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 44 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The 44 m2 apartment (38 m2 apartment area + 6 m2 terrace) is located on the 1st floor (not t…
$127,355
Office 63 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 63 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Business premises for sale on the Boulevard near the Eko gas station.It is located on the gr…
$209,157
Office 60 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 60 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Business premises for sale on the Boulevard near the Eko gas station.It is located on the gr…
$143,640
Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
text
$334,786
Office 90 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 90 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 90 m²
Office space of 90 m2 for sale in the Nivelle building, in a great location in the city. The…
$334,307
Office 42 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 42 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Business premises for sale on the Boulevard near the Eko gas station.It is located on the gr…
$110,124
Office 90 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 90 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 90 m²
For sale is a fully equipped restaurant with all appliances and inventory. In the restaurant…
$530,646
Office 44 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 44 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 44 m²
Commercial premises on Blaza Jovanovica street, with an area of 44m2, with a separate entran…
$233,484
Office 96 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 96 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Business premises for sale in a new building in a fantastic location in the very center of B…
$564,300
Office 37 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 37 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
Office space for sale in the mixed premium complex TQ Plaza in the very center of Budva.This…
$182,400
Office 58 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 58 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
Business premises for sale on the Boulevard near the Eko gas station.It is located on the gr…
$173,301
