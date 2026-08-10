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Residential properties for sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

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houses
8
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in 18, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
18, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
New villa for sale in Montenegro, in the suburbs of Bar. The city center is about 10 minutes…
$351,652
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Area 15 000 m²
The area of the plot is 15 000 m2. Plot with sea view in Montenegro, in the city of BarLocat…
$179
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Area 10 500 m²
For sale a plot with panoramic sea views, dizzying panoramas of the mountains, the fortress …
$298
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
7 bedroom house in Podgrad donja ulica, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Podgrad donja ulica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-storey house with an annex and a spacious courtyard near the Old Bar in the village …
$652,973
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House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Area 20 000 m²
Land for sale in Montenegro. A plot overlooking the sea and the old town in Old Bar.Area of …
$167
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in Stari Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
A house for sale in an Old Bar, ideal for family living or as an investment. The plot (500 m…
$162,934
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4 bedroom house in Stari Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Excellent family house of 120m2 (according to documents 71m2) in Stari Bar. Next to it a sla…
$256,089
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale a new villa in Montenegro, in the Bar area Plot of landLocated in the Old Bar area.…
$351,050
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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