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Сommercial property in Lonato del Garda, Italy

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3 properties total found
Commercial property in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial property
Lonato del Garda, Italy
ABI-1234A. Земельный участок с видом на озеро Гарда под строительство 6 отдельных виллЗемель…
$2,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial property
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001123. Land for construction for sale in LonatoLocated in an elegant hilly area with pa…
$879,150
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial property
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001053. Land in a hilly area in LonatoInserted in a prestigious residential context with…
$351,660
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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